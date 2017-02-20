Snowmobile driver dies after colliding with taxi in western Newfoundland

CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Police in western Newfoundland say a 21-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was on collided with a cab.

Corner Brook RCMP say a taxi with five passengers collided head-on with a snowmobile carrying two men on the road to Humber Valley Resort at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

They say the man driving the snowmobile was taken to Western Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, but died several hours later.

Police had not released his name, but a fundraising page was set up in memory of Justyn Pollard and had raised about $4,000 for his family.

The passenger on the snowmobile was also taken to hospital, but survived the collision.

Police did not release any information regarding the condition of the other people involved in the accident.