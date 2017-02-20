TSB warns air travellers of importance of seatbelts after severe turbulence incident

TORONTO — The Transportation Safety Board is highlighting the importance of seatbelts for air travellers after it investigated a severe turbulence incident on a Toronto-bound flight.

The incident took place on a Dec. 30, 2015 Air Canada flight from Shanghai to Toronto.

The TSB says that before entering an area of forecasted turbulence, the first officer directed that inflight service be stopped and the cabin be secured, seatbelt signs were turned on and several announcements were made asking passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

Despite those measures, the TSB says many passengers were not wearing their seatbelts when the flight hit severe turbulence and 21 travellers were injured, one of them seriously.

The TSB investigation found that the flight crew's decision to secure the cabin helped prevent further injuries but it also determined that flight crew were last given training on jet streams and turbulence in 2011 and 2012.