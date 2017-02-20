Wholesale trade rise 0.7% in December for third straight monthly gain

OTTAWA — Canadian wholesale trade grew 0.7 per cent to $57.3 billion in December, registering its third consecutive monthly gain.

Statistics Canada says sales in categories such as machinery, equipment and supplies, as well as building material and supplies were the biggest contributors to the increase.

In 2016, wholesale trade was up 3.1 per cent compared with 2015, marking a seventh straight annual increase.

The report says wholesale sales in December rose in six provinces — Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Sales edged down 0.2 per cent in Ontario.