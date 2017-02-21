About 1,000 people to take part in the Ontario 55+ Winter Games in Cobourg

COBOURG, Ont. — A southern Ontario town begins playing host today to athletes taking part in a winter sports tournament for people aged 55 and older.

The provincial government says about 1,000 athletes are expected to pour into Cobourg for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

Participants will compete in 10 sports over the three-day tournament.

Alongside well-recognized events like alpine skiing, curling and ice hockey, the sporting event features some less conventional sports.

These include the card game Bridge and Prediction Skating, in which participants guess how long it will take to complete a multi-kilometre course.