Alberta man suspected of having prohibited guns, big-capacity magazine, arrested

PEACE RIVER, Alta. — A man in northwestern Alberta who is wanted for allegedly possessing a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47 firearm and a 100-round drum-style magazine has turned himself in.

RCMP say the suspect gave himself up on Monday after a search of a rural property last Friday near the hamlet of Deadwood turned up 37 guns and a vast quantity of ammunition.

Investigators say that among the items seized was a rifle believed to have been modified to fire in full automatic mode.

A person the Mounties were seeking was not on the property at the time and an arrest warrant was issued.

Chad Wood, a 33-year-old Deadwood resident, is facing 32 criminal charges.