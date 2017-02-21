Alberta man suspected of having prohibited guns, big-capacity magazine, arrested
PEACE RIVER, Alta. — A man in northwestern Alberta who is wanted for allegedly possessing a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47 firearm and a 100-round drum-style magazine has turned himself in.
RCMP say the suspect gave himself up on Monday after a search of a rural property last Friday near the hamlet of Deadwood turned up 37 guns and a vast quantity of ammunition.
Investigators say that among the items seized was a rifle believed to have been modified to fire in full automatic mode.
A person the Mounties were seeking was not on the property at the time and an arrest warrant was issued.
Chad Wood, a 33-year-old Deadwood resident, is facing 32 criminal charges.
Wood has been released on bail and will make his first court appearance Feb. 27 in Peace River.