Canadian version of the Great British Bake Off coming to CBC

TORONTO — The popular BBC series "The Great British Bake Off" is headed to the CBC and also getting a Canadian spinoff.

The public broadcaster says it will debut "The Great Canadian Baking Show" in the fall and also air the original U.K. version this summer.

The Canadian version of the culinary competition will start production this month.

The series will see 10 amateur bakers from across Canada competing in themed challenges.

One contestant will be sent home each week until only three finalists are left vying for the title.