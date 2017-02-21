Confront risks of financial technologies to reap benefits: federal regulator

OTTAWA — The head of Canada's financial intelligence unit says regulators must grapple with the challenges of emerging financial technologies, some of which have been exploited by terrorism and organized crime.

But the director of Fintrac says while it's necessary to safeguard Canada's financial stability and consumers from the risks of these innovations, he stresses public oversight should avoid slowing progress in a fast-growing area that brings many benefits.

Speaking at a conference in Ottawa, Gerald Cossette says evidence has shown crowdfunding and virtual currencies like Bitcoin have been used to finance terrorist activities and to launder money.

Cossette says another challenge for regulators is the growth of technologies that make it easier for people involved in all aspects of a transaction to remain anonymous.

The panel discussion was moderated by Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins, who says innovation can pose a bit of threat from a regulatory point of view but that it also offers many potential gains.