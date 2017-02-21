Female inmate accused of assaulting doctor sent to treat her in N.L. lockup

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A female inmate at a Newfoundland prison is facing charges after allegedly attacking a doctor sent to the facility to treat her.

Police say the physician was at the St. John's lockup to provide medical services to a 25-year-old inmate.

They say the inmate assaulted the doctor, causing minor injuries to her face.

Following an investigation, police say the young woman was charged with assault and breach of probation Monday.