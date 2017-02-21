'Godfather of Grass' to remain detained in Montreal under deportation order

MONTREAL — An American fugitive dubbed the "Godfather of Grass'' will remain detained pending his deportation because authorities consider him a flight risk and a danger to the public.

Immigration board member Marisa Mousto said in Montreal today she had no clear and compelling reason to depart from a previous decision to keep John Robert Boone detained.

Boone was ordered deported in January and incarcerated until border services can carry out the removal order.

He has not yet received a date for deportation.

Boone, 73, has been on the run from U.S. authorities since 2008 and was arrested while illegally in Montreal last December.

He spent more than a decade in a U.S. federal prison after being convicted in what prosecutors called the largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history.