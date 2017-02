MP Tony Clement hangs up during live CBC interview about refugees

MONTREAL — Conservative public safety critic Tony Clement is asking for an apology from the CBC after he hung up the phone during a live radio interview about refugees.

On morning show "Montreal Daybreak," Clement said the government needs to add more RCMP resources to stop the growing number of refugees crossing the U.S. border into Canada.

The phone call grew increasingly heated as host Mike Finnerty asked Clement for specific details.

Clement responded that details are up to the government.

When Finnerty pressed, Clement hung up, and later took to Twitter to ask Finnerty for an apology.