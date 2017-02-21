Murder trial to begin for Edmonton man charged in bloody warehouse stabbings

EDMONTON — A jury trial is to begin today for an Edmonton man accused of killing two co-workers and wounding several others in a bloody knife attack at a grocery warehouse.

Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related counts.

Police have said a man with a knife in each hand and wearing a military-style vest randomly slashed and stabbed workers as he walked through a huge Loblaws complex on Feb. 28, 2014.

Police quickly identified Pasieka, who was an employee at the warehouse, as a suspect.

He was arrested a few hours after the attacks sitting in a vehicle in an industrial area on the opposite end of the city.

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed and four other men were wounded.

Friends have said Bah was originally from Guinea and moved to Montreal in 2009. He had a master's degree in nanotechnology, but had trouble finding work in his field because his English was weak.

He moved with his wife and four young children to Edmonton a few months before he was killed.