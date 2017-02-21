Muslim leader says Tory opposition to Islamophobia motion is stoking prejudice

OTTAWA — A Canadian Muslim leader says Conservative MPs are stoking a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment by raising unfounded fears about a motion calling on the House of Commons to condemn Islamophobia.

Samer Majzoub, president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, says the Conservatives are trying to "delegitimize" and "degrade" the Liberal motion by presenting an alternative motion of their own that condemns all forms of racism, intolerance and discrimination against Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and other religious groups — without mentioning the word Islamophobia.

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote later today.

Majzoub says Muslim Canadians are increasingly suffering prejudice and acts of hatred — including a deadly shooting spree at a Quebec mosque last month that left six worshippers dead — and that the problem can't be tackled until it's recognized for what it is: Islamophobia.

Conservative MPs have argued that the Liberal motion singles out one religious group over others and could potentially curtail freedom of speech because it doesn't define the term Islamophobia.