One person dead after fire in Hamilton highrise

HAMILTON — One person has died after a fire at a city-owned apartment building in Hamilton.

A spokesman for Hamilton Fire says the fire broke out in a unit on the ninth floor of the 18-storey building shortly after 8 p.m. (at Main and Hess streets).

Information Officer Claudio Mostacci says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The fire, which was contained to the one unit, was quickly extinguished and there were no other injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.