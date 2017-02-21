Police charge man after crash between car and ambulance sends 7 to hospital

TOWNSHIP OF PERTH EAST, Ont. — A 31-year-old man has been charged after a collision between a car and an ambulance in southern Ontario sent seven people to hospital.

Provincial police say the incident took place on Monday, shortly after 2 p.m. at an intersection in the township of Perth East.

They say three people in the ambulance and four people in the car were taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment.

Police say two occupants of the car are in critical but stable condition.