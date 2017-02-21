Second snowmobiler found dead after accident in northwest Ontario

NIPIGON, Ont. — The body of a second man has been found dead after two snowmobiles went through the ice on a lake in northwestern Ontario last week.

Ontario Provincial Police say both men were last seen on Lake Nipigon on the afternoon of Feb. 16 and police were called when they failed to return to the Rocky Bay First Nation.

The body of the first man, 51-year-old Gerald Thompson, was recovered last Sunday — a day after the OPP located one submerged snowmobile in Lake Nipigon along with a second set of tracks leading to another break in the ice.

The body of the second man, 45-year-old Nathaniel Thompson, has now been recovered from the lake by an OPP underwater search team.