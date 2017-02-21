Six-year-old boy's death prompts warning abut ice levels on drainage canals

AIRDRIE, Alta. — An official in the community of Airdrie, just north of Calgary, says ice on a drainage canal can be deceiving and is urging caution after a little boy's death.

The six-year-old boy died in hospital Monday after he and his 10-year-old brother fell through the ice.

Wilf Richter, with Airdrie's planning and engineering department, says the overland drainage system is meant to capture rain water or snow melt and direct it away from homes.

With temperatures above zero last week, Richter says water could be constantly moving beneath any visible ice.

He says there are signs warning that the waterway could be dangerous.