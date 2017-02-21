Sonia LeBel, former Charbonneau Commission lawyer, joins Quebec's Coalition party

MONTREAL — The former lead counsel for the commission that looked into corruption in Quebec's construction industry is joining the province's third biggest political party.

Sonia LeBel says she is becoming deputy chief of staff to Coalition Leader Francois Legault in order to keep alive the work of the commission.

LeBel and Legault held a news conference in Montreal this morning.

She says it is far too early to say whether she will run as a candidate in the 2018 provincial election.

LeBel, who was a Crown prosecutor for more than 20 years, says she wants to look into the matter of party financing, including that of the Coalition.