Woman, 49, dies after her snowmobile gets stuck in cold weather

GOULAIS TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a woman has died after her snowmobile became stuck about 15 kilometres from home.

They say 49-year-old Kelly Kalesa of Goulais River, Ont., about 25 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, left her home last Tuesday wearing light clothing as the temperature at the time was approximately 2C.

OPP say Kalesa's snowmobile became stuck as she was returning home and she stayed with the machine until she was found the next day by a passing snowmobiler who located her in a small snow shelter.

They say by then the temperature had dropped to -10C and the snowmobiler tried to provide first aid and sought help.

Police say Kalesa was pronounced dead at hospital.