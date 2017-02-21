Young dog blinded in eye after alleged beating in northern Alberta community

FORT MCKAY, Alta. — Charges have been laid against a man in northern Alberta who is accused of beating two chained-up dogs, including an eight-month-old canine that was left with multiple skull fractures and badly injured eye.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say they got word Sunday morning about someone beating his neighbour's dogs with a weapon while the animals were tied to a porch.

One dog did not need urgent care, but the second one, named Carl, needed surgery and had to have an eye removed.

The owner couldn't provide care for the most seriously injured dog and gave it to one of the responding officers, who took it to a veterinarian for treatment and will take possession of it once it's ready to go home.

Brian Boucher has been charged with two counts of injuring an animal and one of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.