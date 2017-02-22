Federal NDP leadership field likely to expand soon as March debate looms

OTTAWA — The federal NDP leadership race will likely get new candidates in coming days, with veteran MP Charlie Angus expected to make an announcement this weekend.

Angus is inviting supporters on Facebook to a tavern in Toronto on Sunday afternoon to get involved in a "fantastic and wild ride."

Quebec MP Guy Caron is also expected to make a decision about running before Tuesday.

The economist recently stepped aside as the party's finance critic to mull a leadership bid.

The race to replace Tom Mulcair as NDP leader won't conclude until fall but the first debate among leadership hopefuls is slated for March 12 in Ottawa.