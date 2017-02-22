Five stories in the news today, Feb. 22

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, Feb. 22:

———

LIBERALS PUSHED ON PROMISE TO CHILDREN

The Liberals are facing calls to follow through on a campaign pledge to create a federal children's commissioner to be a non-partisan voice to improve the lives of young people. More than a year into their mandate, the government has shown few signs of moving forward on the promise, other than to say it continues to study the idea.

———

LIVENT FRAUD CASE BACK IN COURT

Ontario's securities regulator is scheduled to begin opening submissions today in the long-running case against Garth Drabinsky, a key figure in the Livent Entertainment financial fraud scandal. Regulatory cases against Drabinsky and two others began in 2001, but were put on hold while criminal charges against the three worked their way through the courts.

———

HEARING CONTINUES FOR ONTARIO TEACHER IN VACCINATION CASE

A disciplinary hearing for an Ontario science teacher accused of telling his high school students they could die as a result of vaccination continues today in Toronto. The professional misconduct hearing for Timothy C. Sullivan heard yesterday that he had a history of pushing anti-vaccine theories. He has denied the allegation.

———

CANADA OPENS DOOR TO MORE YAZIDI REFUGEES

The Trudeau government says about 1,200 people said to be among the world's most vulnerable refugees are to be housed in Canada by the end of this year. Nearly 400 Yazidi refugees and other survivors of Islamist extremists have already been accepted over the last four months with little fanfare. While most of the 1,200 refugees will come from Iraq, some will also be accepted from Lebanon and Turkey.

———

PREMIER CHRISTY CLARK TO PROMOTE B.C. BUDGET

B.C. Premier Christy Clark will promote the provincial budget today in a speech at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. The spending blueprint includes a nearly $1 billion cut in medical service premiums, a small business tax cut and targeted spending increases on education, health and child welfare. The 2017-18 budget also projects a fifth consecutive surplus.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The Nunavut government will release its 2017-18 budget.

— Statistics Canada will release the retail trade figures for December and a study entitled "Women in Canada: The girl child."