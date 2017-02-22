Man charged after allegedly sending intimate pics of ex to her new partner

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A 31-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man has been charged after allegedly sending intimate pictures of an ex-girlfriend to her new partner.

Police say the photos were sent in late January and early this month without the alleged victim's consent.

Along with the photos, investigators allege the accused also texted derogatory messages to the woman's new partner.

They say a man was arrested on Tuesday and is to appear in court on March 16 charged with distributing intimate images without consent.

Police say the incident is classified as a hate bias crime.