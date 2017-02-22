Montreal police arrest suspect in armed robberies, shootings

Montreal police say they have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with two attempted murders earlier this month.

They say the suspect was nabbed today in Saint-Donat, about 140 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police had asked the public for information after two women were shot during separate armed robbery attempts east of Montreal's downtown.

In the first incident, police say a woman was shot in the chest after she refused to hand over her car keys and cellphone on Feb. 6.

The next day, a 41-year-old cashier was shot in the upper body during a robbery at a convience store before the suspect fled into the city's subway system.