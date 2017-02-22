Montreal police chief concerned by allegations of fabricated evidence

Montreal's police chief is expressing concern that allegations investigators fabricated evidence will undermine public confidence in the force.

Philippe Pichet tells The Canadian Press he acted quickly by asking provincial police to look into the allegations, which surfaced in a report broadcast Tuesday night on French-language network TVA.

Two ex-Montreal police officers said on the program that members of the force fabricated evidence against them to stop them from coming forward with proof of corruption they allegedly discovered in 2012.

The officers say they were suspended without pay in June 2013 following an internal investigation and later left the force.

Pichet says the vast majority of Montreal police officers are very professional but there's always room for improvement.