Mountie in southern Alberta dragged behind stolen truck during investigation
HIGH RIVER, Alta. — An RCMP officer has suffered minor injuries after being dragged behind a stolen truck in the southern Alberta community of High River.
Officers were called to a neighbourhood in the town on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of windows in parked vehicles being smashed.
While the investigation was underway, a suspected stolen truck was spotted and officers became involved in a physical confrontation with the two people inside.
RCMP say the truck backed into an RCMP cruiser before trying to drive away, dragging one officer for a short distance before the Mountie managed to get free.
Officers later found the suspect truck engulfed in flames on a rural property near Blackie, Alta., where the home had been broken into and another vehicle stolen.
RCMP say the suspects are still being sought.
