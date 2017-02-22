Mounties go to great lengths to arrest suspect who kept getting away

PEACE RIVER, Alta. — RCMP in northern Alberta say they had quite the chase on their hands when they tried to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop.

Staff Sgt. Brent Meyer of the Peace River detachment says in a news release that it all started Tuesday afternoon when a Mountie tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle, but the driver fled on foot.

The man convinced an unsuspecting motorist to give him a ride but was spotted by an officer and nabbed again, though he then managed to escape the police vehicle.

A dog team was brought in and tracked him to a nearby residence that he had broken into, and an altercation with an officer broke out, whereupon he once again got away on foot.

He was eventually found trying to hide up a tree but negotiators convinced him to climb down and he was finally put under arrested and taken into custody.

John William Roberts faces 13 charges including break and enter, attempting to disarm a police officer, assaulting a police officer and impaired driving.

"We are very happy that no innocent bystanders were injured and that our RCMP member did not suffer serious injury during this incident," says Meyer.