Mounties say people with same name as man charged with hurting dogs get threats

FORT MCKAY, Alta. — Mounties say several people with the same name as a man in northern Alberta accused of beating two chained-up dogs are getting online threats.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say they got word Sunday morning about someone beating his neighbour's dogs with a weapon while the animals were tied to a porch.

One dog did not need urgent care, but the second one, named Carl, needed surgery and had to have an eye removed.

The owner couldn't provide care for the most seriously injured dog and gave it to one of the responding officers, who took it to a veterinarian for treatment and will take possession of it once it's ready to go home.

Brian Boucher, 36, of Fort McKay, is to appear in court on March 3 on charges of injuring an animal and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP say they will investigate reports of online threats or harassment and people could face criminal charges.

"Unfortunately, police have received reports that multiple individuals with social media accounts under the name "Brian Boucher" have received threats online," Wood Buffalo RCMP said Wednesday in a news release.