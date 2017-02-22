National Business Book Award long list revealed

TORONTO — A memoir by Canadian business magnate and philanthropist Charles Bronfman is among the titles longlisted for the National Book Award.

"Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy" (HarperCollins), co-written by the Montreal-born Bronfman and Howard Green, is among the books in contention for the $30,000 prize.

The award is handed out annually to the most outstanding Canadian business-related book of the previous year.

Other contenders include Edgewood, B.C.-based Frank Appleton for "Brewing Revolution: Pioneering the Craft Beer Movement" (Harbour Publishing) and neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin for "A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age" (Allen Lane Canada).

Father-son co-authors Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott were longlisted for "Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World" (Portfolio Canada), while Annette Verschuren and Eleanor Beaton are in the running for "Bet On Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life" (HarperCollins).

Rounding out the list of contenders are University of New Brunswick Prof. Greg Marquis for "Truth and Honour: The Death of Richard Oland and the Trial of Dennis Oland" (Nimbus Publishing) and New Brunswick economist Richard Saillant for "A Tale of Two Countries: How the Great Demographic Imbalance is Pulling Canada Apart" (Nimbus Publishing).

The National Book Award jury includes CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge as chair, along with Deirdre McMurdy, David Denison, Anna Porter and Pamela Wallin.