Police ID woman found dead in Orillia, Ont., but provide no details of death
ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police say they've identified a woman who was found dead in Orillia, Ont., last Saturday.
They say an autopsy conducted in Toronto has identified her as 31-year old Jennifer Clough of Ramara Township, Ont.
Police have described Clough's death as "sudden" but have not said how she died.
They say an investigation into the circumstances of her death is underway.
OPP are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.
