Printer stolen from Hamilton college used for counterfeiting, police allege

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Police say a high-quality printer stolen from a Hamilton college was being used to make counterfeit cash and produce fake documents.

They say a man walked into Mohawk College last Nov. 21 posing as a service person and left with the printer.

Investigators say two Hamilton men, aged 27 and 31, were tracked down after being caught on security cameras in the college and are charged with theft over $5,000.

Det. Const. Phil Poirier says the printer was seized at a Hamilton home last month and has been returned to the college.

Investigators say evidence suggests the printer was being used to produce fraudulent documents, including driver's licence cards, health cards, birth certificates, social insurance cards, credit cards and counterfeit currency.

A 33-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Hamilton, face charges that include making counterfeit marks, possessing instruments for forgery, identity theft documents, and making counterfeit money.