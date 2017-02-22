Retail sales fall 0.5 per cent in December as holiday shopping slowed

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent in December as holiday shopping slowed.

The decline followed four consecutive monthly increases.

Economists had expected no change for December, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales were lower in nine of the 11 subsectors tracked.

Statistics Canada says clothing and clothing accessories stores fell 3.7 per cent, while general merchandise stores dropped 1.3 per cent.

Electronics and appliance stores fell 2.3 per cent.