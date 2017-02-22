Watchdog to look at Apotex chair fundraiser: Democracy Watch says

OTTAWA — Democracy Watch says Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd is investigating a complaint about a political fundraiser hosted by Apotex chairman Barry Sherman last August that featured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Liberal candidate Michael Levitt, now an MP.

The advocacy group complained to Shepherd in November about the $1,500-a-ticket fundraiser.

Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher says pharmaceutical giant Apotex was registered to lobby the Prime Minister`s Office at the time the fundraiser was held at Sherman`s home and should not have been helping raise funds for the party.

Conacher`s organization is also urging Shepherd to recuse herself from this investigation because the Liberal government in December renewed her contract for six months.

Trudeau and the Liberals have been under fire for months over cash-for-access events.

Shepherd is already investigating other fundraisers.

Cash-for-access fundraisers saw donors pay as much as $1,500 to rub shoulders with Trudeau or one of his cabinet ministers away from the public spotlight. Critics say the practice undermines government transparency and accountability.

They say it also flies in the face of Trudeau`s own ethical rules for his government, which stipulate that "there should be no preferential access or appearance of preferential access" in exchange for political donations.

Last month, the Liberals promised to introduce legislation that would require greater public reporting about the political fundraisers, force cabinet ministers, party leaders and leadership candidates to publicly advertise the fundraisers in advance and release a report some time after the fact about details of the event.

The legislation would also require the events to take place in publicly available spaces, a move designed to address concerns about well-heeled donors bending the ears of cabinet ministers in private homes.

Conacher said this move doesn`t go far enough.