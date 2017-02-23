2 adults, 2 children killed in collision on Highway 101 west of Timmins, Ont.
SOUTH PORCUPINE, Ont. — Provincial police say four people were killed an another suffered minor injuries in a collision about 70 kilometres west of Timmins, Ont.
Police say two vehicles collided Wednesday morning on Highway 101.
They say two adults and two children died in the collision.
Another adult was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
OPP say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.