6 charged in drug probe in central Ont. communities of Barrie and Innisfil
A
A
Share via Email
BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say six people are facing charges in a drug investigation that began last fall.
They say search warrants were executed Wednesday at homes in Barrie and nearby Innisfil Township.
Two men and woman from Barrie, as well as a man and two women from Innisfil were arrested and face numerous drug-related charges including possession of a prohibited weapon.
Investigators say they are processing the evidence seized from both locations and further information will be released later.