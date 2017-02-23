Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci set to unveil third quarter budget numbers

EDMONTON — Albertans will learn today if there's any good news to report on the province's multibillion-dollar deficit.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci will reveal the third-quarter update for the budget at the legislature.

The province was expected to run up a $10.9 billion deficit this year.

That was revised down very slightly to $10.8 billion at the second-quarter update.

At the second-quarter update, Ceci also said there are signs that an economy bludgeoned by low and oil gas prices is stabilizing.