Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder in stabbing in Peterborough, Ont., home

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A 16-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge arising from an incident at a Peterborough, Ont., home.

Police say they were called to the home late Thursday morning to investigate a stabbing.

They say the alleged victim — also a 16-year-old boy — was taken by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say the accused was located near the home and arrested.

They say he's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

 

