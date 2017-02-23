Car stuck in streetcar tunnel causes transit headaches in Toronto

TORONTO — Transit service was delayed for hours in downtown Toronto on Thursday after a man allegedly followed GPS instructions that got him stuck in a streetcar tunnel.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says a streetcar came across the vehicle blocking the tunnel at one of the city's main transit hubs shortly before 5:00 A.M.

Ross says the man managed to drive nearly 800 metres into the tunnel before getting stuck.

He allegedly fled the scene for a time, but then returned and was issued a ticket by transit enforcement officers.

Ross says a specialized crane was needed to remove the vehicle from the tunnel.