Car stuck in streetcar tunnel causes transit headaches in Toronto
TORONTO — Transit service was delayed for hours in downtown Toronto on Thursday after a man allegedly followed GPS instructions that got him stuck in a streetcar tunnel.
Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says a streetcar came across the vehicle blocking the tunnel at one of the city's main transit hubs shortly before 5:00 A.M.
Ross says the man managed to drive nearly 800 metres into the tunnel before getting stuck.
He allegedly fled the scene for a time, but then returned and was issued a ticket by transit enforcement officers.
Ross says a specialized crane was needed to remove the vehicle from the tunnel.
Service along two major downtown streetcar routes was delayed for nearly six hours while the TTC resolved the situation.