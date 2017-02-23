Judge criticizes N.S. woman who changed child's name without consent of father

SYDNEY, N.S. — A judge has harshly criticized a Nova Scotia woman who changed her son's last name without consent from his father.

Justice Theresa Forgeron says the mother acted in a devious and manipulative way when she arranged to forge the father's signature on an application to change the boy's name.

A written decision from the Supreme Court Family Division in Sydney, N.S., says when the child was born in 2009, he was registered with the surname of his biological father.

But two months after his birth, the mother was in a relationship with another man and in 2012, the child's name was changed to the surname of the mother's current husband.

Forgeron said the mother knew the child's biological father would not consent to changing his surname, so she took matters into her own hands and sent in a forged document.

The court ruled that it is in the best interest of the child to have a hyphenated name: the surname of his stepfather first and his father's surname second.