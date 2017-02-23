Man arraigned in Montreal on two counts of attempted murder in separate incidents

MONTREAL — A 56-year-old Quebec man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with two separate shooting incidents earlier this month.

Jacques Bolduc was arraigned in a Montreal courtroom this afternoon on six charges in all.

He also faces two counts of armed robbery and two related to alleged firearms infractions.

Bolduc was arrested earlier this week in Saint-Donat, about 140 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police had asked the public for information after two people were shot during armed robbery attempts east of Montreal's downtown.