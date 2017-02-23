Members of two Hells Angels support gangs arrested in northern Alberta

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Charges have been laid against two members of separate outlaw motorcycle gangs that police say are among about two dozen support clubs for the Hells Angels in Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says two Fort McMurray men were arrested in the city last Wednesday following a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say gang paraphernalia, drugs, ammunition and a loaded handgun with the serial number removed were seized from two homes.

Darren Paulson, a 49-year-old Tribal club member, is facing drug and firearms-related charges, while Thomas George, who is 28 and a member of the Red Deer Syndicate, is facing various drug counts.

An alleged female associate, Lynn Cardinal-Storey, is facing a single drug charge.