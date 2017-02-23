Metro continues to be Canada's most-read weekday paper: Vividata

With 1.68 million daily print readers across the country, Metro continues to be the most-read weekday paper in Canada, according to data released Thursday.

Vividata, the media industry’s single-source, print and digital audience measurement released its survey results for the third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, based on surveys completed between October 2015 and September 2016.

Metro Halifax further solidified its position as the number one newspaper in the city, with 112,000 daily print readers – up 2,000 over the second quarter of 2016 – compared to the Chronicle Herald’s 99,000.

In Vancouver, Metro has widened its lead over 24Hrs, holding the third place spot in the city with 297,000 daily print readers – up 3,000 over the previous quarter.

Behind only the Toronto Star, Metro Toronto has an average weekday readership of 645,000, ahead of 24 Hours, the Toronto Sun, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Metro Ottawa sits ahead of the Ottawa Sun, but behind the Ottawa Citizen, with 124,000 weekday print readers.

Sitting in third place in Calgary, Metro draws 151,000 daily weekday print readers.

Metro remains in third place in Edmonton as well, with 149,000 weekday print readers just behind the Sun’s 154,000.