Niagara police say woman was bound and left to die in burning home; offer reward

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Niagara regional police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2010 death of a 74-year-old who was tied up and left to die in her burning home.

Police say Livia Beirnes, who lived alone, died of injuries suffered in an Aug. 4, 2010, fire.

They say many area residents rushed to the scene in an effort to assist Beirnes, who could be heard calling for help from the basement of her house.

Firefighters found Beirnes, who was bound and unable to escape the burning home, in the basement.

She died in a hospital the following day.