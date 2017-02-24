2 adults, 2 children killed in collision on Highway 101 west of Timmins, Ont.

SOUTH PORCUPINE, Ont. — Provincial police say four members of a Chapleau, Ont., family died in a collision Thursday morning on Highway 101 in northeastern Ontario.

Police say all four were in an SUV that collided with a tractor-trailer about 70 kilometres west of Timmins, Ont.

They say 29-year-old Aynsley MacLeod, her children Jamaal MacLeod-Nakogee and Kruz Nakogee — aged 10 and 3 — and the children's grandmother Paulette MacLeod, 61, were killed in the crash.

The driver of truck, 38-year-old Wade Bass of Timmins, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.