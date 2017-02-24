Appeal court overturns drug conviction because trial held in wrong language

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick court has set aside a woman's drug trafficking conviction after her trial was mistakenly conducted in French for no apparent reason.

The provincial Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Neisha Petitpas, who was convicted of possession of oxycodone and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in October 2014.

The appeal ruling says that at her first court appearance, Petitpas clearly indicated through her counsel that she wanted to proceed in English.

It says initial proceedings were held in English, but at some point proceedings in Court of Queen's Bench switched entirely to French.

The appeal court says there was no obvious reason for this.