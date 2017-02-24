Auto parts giant Magna raises concerns about protectionist trade measures

AURORA, Ont. — Canadian auto parts giant Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) raised concerns Friday about protectionist trade measures as it reported its latest quarterly results.

The Aurora, Ont.-based company says the auto industry is dependent on open borders and the free movement of goods, services, people and capital, particularly in Europe and North America.

The comments by Magna, which has operations in 29 countries including the U.S. and Mexico, follow statements by President Donald Trump that he is seeking changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Magna said Friday its profit for the last three months of 2016 amounted to US$478 million or US$1.24 per diluted share, slightly up from a profit of US$476 million or US$1.17 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

Sales in the quarter totalled US$9.25 billion, up from US$8.57 billion.