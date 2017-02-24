Conservative leadership candidates attempt deeper dive into policy at debate

OTTAWA — The 14 people vying for leadership of the federal Conservative party are debating in front of a capacity crowd of the movement's activists and advocates.

But unlike previous debates that have seen all 14 crammed together on stage, today's event at the Manning conference is taking a different approach.

The contenders are divided into four groups, with each debating a particular topic, a format organizers hope will allow for a more robust look at the various policies.

The first group up has Erin O'Toole, Andrew Saxton, Kellie Leitch and Chris Alexander discussing economic and social initiatives.

Moderating the debate is veteran broadcaster Tom Clark who has opened with a question on the perception that conservatives are weak on the notion of a social safety net and asking how each candidate counters that view.