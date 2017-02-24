Former N.L. premier to take stand in inquiry looking into fatal police shooting

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador is set to testify today at the inquiry into the police shooting death of Don Dunphy.

Paul Davis is expected to take the stand this morning at the commission looking into the fatal shooting on Easter Sunday 2015.

Joe Smyth — then a member of Davis' protective unit and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary — went alone to Dunphy's home after staff in Davis' office flagged a single post on Twitter.

Smyth says he shot and killed Dunphy in self-defence after the man aimed a rifle at him.

The Mounties looked into the incident, concluding that it was reasonable use of force and laid no charges.