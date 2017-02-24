Magnitude 4.9 earthquake reported off northwestern Vancouver Island

PORT HARDY, B.C. — An earthquake has jolted the area off northwestern Vancouver Island, the second since Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at 4:28 (PT) Friday morning.

It was centred 158 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy in the waters off the west coast of the Island and was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Friday morning quake follows a 4.4 temblor off western Vancouver Island and a 4.2 quake in Washington State, southwest of Seattle, both on Wednesday night.

The Earthquakes Canada website says a magnitude 4 quake, especially at 4.7 and above, is strong enough to make walls creak and hanging objects swing.