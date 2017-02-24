Man sentenced to life in Vaughan, Ont., cafe shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

NEWMARKET, Ont. — York regional police say a 27-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a double shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

They say David Odesho was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 15 and sentenced Thursday to life in prison for second-degree murder and eight years for aggravated assault.

Police say officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds on June 6, 2014, after responding to reports of shots being fired at a cafe.

Sarhad Sadiq, 36, of Nobleton, Ont., died at the scene and the other man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the identity of the surviving victim is not being released.