National Basketball League teams brawl after game in New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — New Brunswick police say no charges will be laid after a brawl between players of two National Basketball League of Canada teams.

Saint John police Sgt. Chuck Breen says two players got into an altercation just before the end of Thursday night's game between the Saint John Riptides and the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

Breen says players from both teams then came onto the floor before being sent back to their benches.

He says the Saint John team was sent to the dressing room first, but hung around and waited for the Kitchener team to come off the court.

Two Saint John officers working security at the game escorted the Kitchener team to their dressing room, and remained on scene until they safely boarded their bus.

In a statement, National Basketball League of Canada commissioner David Magley said the league is investigating the incident.

Magley also apologized to the fans on behalf of the league.

Saint John won the game 121-99.

The league's 2015 championship was also marred by a brawl — the Windsor Express was declared champion after the Halifax Rainmen left prior to Game 7 after the two teams fought during a practice.